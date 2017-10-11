Police searching for man who fired gun into air on Hamden street - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police searching for man who fired gun into air on Hamden street

(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating reports of shots fired late Tuesday night in Hamden.

Officers were called to an area of Goodrich Street just before midnight. Upon arrival, police learned a man and two women were walking towards Goodyear Street.

According to police, the unidentified male pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air. Three were then seen "laughing" as they continued onto Goodrich Street.

 Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030. 

