Police searching for man who fired gun into air on Hamden street

Police are investigating reports of shots fired late Tuesday night in Hamden.

Officers were called to an area of Goodrich Street just before midnight. Upon arrival, police learned a man and two women were walking towards Goodyear Street.

According to police, the unidentified male pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air. Three were then seen "laughing" as they continued onto Goodrich Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.

