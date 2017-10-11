Student accused of attacking 2 school employees in Waterbury

A 14-year-old student attacked two teachers at State Street School in Waterbury. (WFSB)

A 14-year-old student attacked two paraprofessional and a hall mentor at a school in Waterbury, according to school officials.

Waterbury Public Schools said the assault happened at the State Street School on Griggs Street on Tuesday.

Officials said the student initiated the confrontation, by punching a hall monitor in the head.

A paraprofessional tried to intervene and was also assaulted.

The female student attacked one staff member so bad that the victim needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both employees' injuries were non-life-threatening, according to school officials.

They said she has been arrested, however, it's unclear what kind of charges she may face.

When asked about the policies in place for employees who find themselves in these situations, school officials acknowledged that it's a delicate line, but say all employees are trained to restrain and say that's their mode of defense.

Teachers cannot fight back.

A school resource officer did enter the building on Wednesday, and the school department said he was there when this incident happened.

The State Street School is a specialty school and program in the city. It has students from second to 12th grade.

