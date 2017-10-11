PD: CT couple arrested after 2-year-old found wandering by jogger

Thomas Yemm and Wendy Canfield were arrested after police said their 2-year-old child was found wandering in Stratford on Friday morning. (Stratford Police Department)

A couple was arrested after police said their 2-year-old child was found wandering in Stratford on Friday morning.

Police charged 62-year-old Thomas Yemm and 51-year-old Wendy Canfield, both of Stratford, were charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest comes after their child was found wandering the streets at 630 a.m. Police said the child was "taken in by a neighbor and kept safe until police responded."

That unidentified neighbor told police that this incident "was not the first time the child had wandered off."

The child is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Yemm and Canfield are expected to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 18.

The Stratford Police Department did not release any further information.

