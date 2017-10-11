Tractor trailer hits DOT excavator on I-95 in Milford

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and Department of Transportation excavator created some congestion on the southbound side of I-95 in Milford on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said about 45 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto and alongside the road. An environmental contractor responded to the scene to remediate the spill.

The clean-up is expected to impact the evening commute.

Drivers should be cautious between Exits 39A and 35 as the right and center lanes are closed in that area.

At the time of the crash, the electrical crews for the DOT were out digging up a conduit.

The force of the crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and into a ditch.

The DOT worker on the backhoe reported injuries and was sent to the hospital, a spokesman said.

To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.