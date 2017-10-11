Shared files leads to child porn arrest in Lebanon

Files shared from an internet address led to the arrest of a Lebanon man on a child pornography charge.

State police said they arrested Jason Blakely, 40, on Tuesday.

They charged him with first-degree possession of child pornography.

Trooper said they served an arrest warrant on Tuesday following an investigation that began in March.

Files of suspected child pornography were found as being shared from an internet account assigned to Blakely's residence.

In Aug. 2017, troopers executed a search warrant at Blakely's home.

Computers and computer-related equipment were seized during the search.

An examination revealed where the files were saved.

Blakely is due in court in Norwich on Oct. 19.

