West Hartford bar gets eviction notice, continues to remain on property

A West Hartford bar that was deemed a nuisance by both its neighborhood and police was served an eviction notice on Tuesday.

Los Imperios was supposed to be off the property on Farmington Avenue in September, according to the landlord.

Judicial records show that the notice of eviction was accepted.

However, the landlord said the business has yet to vacate. It has not paid rent since May.

Earlier this month, police filed a lawsuit against the bar looking for reimbursement for more than $76,000 in police costs.

Officers were assigned to Los Imperios after a number of complaints of violence and noise.

At one point, the business had its entertainment license revoked after repeated violations, according to police.

However, the bar refused to pick up the tab.

