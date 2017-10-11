C-130 aircraft makes emergency landing at Bradley

A C-130 aircraft made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut National Guard, the aircraft had an issue with smoke in the cockpit about five minutes after takeoff. The smoke prompted the aircraft to immediately return to Bradley Air National Guard.

The C-130 aircraft made a safe landing, the Connecticut National Guard said.

State firefighters said 103rd Airlift Wing and Bradley International Airport fire departments responded to the scene.

There were five crew members on board, however, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the smoke was still under investigation by the Connecticut National Guard.

