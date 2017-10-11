Florists brighten days with 'Petal it Forward'

Flowers can brighten the day for anyone, but it's even more special when they come for no reason at all.

That's exactly what florists around the state were doing on Wednesday.

The reactions were heartfelt and genuine. Complete strangers just going about their day, presented with two bouquets of flowers, with just one request – to pay it forward.

Wednesday was Petal It Forward Day.

Recognized by members of the Society of American Florists, local shops go out in the community with bouquets.

The ladies from the Root System in Rocky Hill went with a bright yellow theme.

“There are some lilies, some with sunflowers, just a mix,” said Ursula, of Root System.

They chose a Wethersfield plaza and went to work.

“I just want to cheer someone up. So, if I find someone with a sad face, they’re the first that I would pick,” Ursula said.

It wasn't long before Ursula found someone.

“I’m going to give one to an elderly person who just moved into a new house and a sick person, a neighbor, that can’t get outside,” said Judy Arthmann, of Wethersfield.

Then, another, Mary Rodziewicz was moved to tears. She said she was giving her bouquet to her daughter.

“It’s personal, very personal,” Rodziewicz said.

Day in and day out, a florist’s job is to brighten the days of customers, but these arrangements seem to have an even greater impact, because of the element of surprise.

“That’s the most fun part about this job. You do know you can cheer people up. If they’re sad or if they’re happy, you can make them even happier,” Ursula said.

In all, 80 bouquets went out from the shop on Wednesday, and that means 80 lives were made unexpectedly happier today and for florists here, that’s a good thing.

