Officials vouch for New Haven/Bridgeport pitch to host Amazon

New Haven and Bridgeport, Connecticut’s two largest cities, are teaming up and working together on a pitch to host Amazon’s second headquarters.

The state's Economic Development Corporation is backing bids from Stamford and Hartford, but that's not stopping New Haven and Bridgeport from going forward with their own plan.

When it comes to working with Bridgeport to lure Amazon to Connecticut, New Haven's Economic Development Administrator Matthew Nemerson says “why not?”

"We're doing it together, now have two sites that could each be the entire campus for Amazon, we're looking for things around Route 34, they're looking at things around Steelpointe and around their train station, so they're great urban sites and we'll see what happens,” Nemerson said.

Earlier this year, Seattle-based Amazon announced it needed a second headquarters, wanting to be close to a population base of a million, an international airport, and near major highways and mass transit.

The internet retail and tech company says it bring with it as many as 50,000 and $5 billion in construction and growth.

Amazon is no stranger to the state, with facilities in Wallingford and Windsor and a state-of-the-art fulfillment center being planned for North Haven.

Though the state is backing other proposals, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said the bid with Bridgeport fits Amazon’s needs.

“With exceptional access to domestic and international markets through a robust, multi-modal transportation system, with a highly-qualified workforce, and with top-ranked colleges and universities to refill the talent pool,” Harp said in a statement.

"We think at the end of the day that Amazon is going to come in and whatever region it has already selected, I like this, I don't like that, let’s talk, and so we think if they selected east of NY and west of Boston, we all have a great shot and they'll be happy with any of the locations,” Nemerson said.

All the bids need to be in to Amazon by next Thursday.

Amazon says it will announce its final site selection sometime next year.

