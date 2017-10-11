QU Poll: Voters feel good about economy, but not about Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, American voters feel good about the economy, but not about President Donald Trump.

The poll released on Wednesday shows 56 percent of U.S. voters still disapprove of the job President Trump is doing.

Wednesday’s rating compares to a 57 percent disapproval in a September survey.

According to the poll, 55 percent of voters now say Trump is not fit to serve as president, compared to 56 percent two weeks ago.

American voters are divided on Trump's handling of the economy, the poll says, as 48 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove.

“A total of 61 percent of voters - close to an all-time high - say the nation's economy is ‘excellent’ or ‘good,’ while 37 percent say it is ‘not so good’ or ‘poor’,” a press release said.

"After a turbulent stretch of heartbreaking tragedies, President Donald Trump is still deep in negative territory," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "President Trump may not be fit, but the economy is, voters say. They remain troubled by the president's competence, but see the economy booming along under his stewardship."

To see approval ratings from each state, click here.

See the latest QU poll details here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.