Daytime thefts from cars captured on camera at Rocky Hill park

Police say these men are accused of breaking into cars in Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill Police)

On Sunday, the peace at Elm Ridge Park in Rocky Hill was shattered by two men who broke into cars and stole items from them.

It happened during a soccer tournament in broad daylight.

Surveillance video shows one man stealing a bag from a parked car at Elm Ridge Park. He then smashed an SUV’s window, hopped in, and grabbed something before running off.

"It's crazy cause it's not something you'd expect around here especially,” said Rocky Hill police Sgt. Steve Morgan.

He said car break-ins are a major problem all over the state, but this incident was unusual for a few reasons.

"Car break-ins are occurring usually during the overnight hours, and usually with unlocked motor vehicles. This one was specifically during daylight hours, the vehicles that were victimized were locked,” Morgan said.

Investigators caught a break because a nearby car had a surveillance camera which showed the thefts and the dark colored vehicle used as the get-away car.

The video went viral after Rocky Hill police posted it on Facebook.

"Over 25,000 people have viewed our post. And the power of social media in this case has been great. Hasn't been solved but we're waiting for that phone call,” Morgan said.

Anyone with information on these break-ins should contact Rocky Hill police.

Investigators say while it might sound obvious, people should make sure they are locking their cars and taking valuables out.

