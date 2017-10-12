Eversource Hartford Marathon expo kicks off today

In just a few days, runners will be lacing up their sneakers for the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

On Thursday morning, its Total Fitness Expo kicked off at the XL Center in Hartford.

The race itself goes off on Saturday morning at the state capitol. But, on Thursday, preparations were underway at Bushnell Park.

"We're putting the finishing touches on things, signage to be able to direct people where they need to go, moving all the water, the food, the heat wraps, the metals to where they need to go Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical Director Josh Miller said. [We're] getting the park and streets ready for everyone to run!"

The Eversource Hartford Marathon team has been in the park since Monday as they were working to set up for the big race. Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO & President Beth Shluger said her team will be working well into the night to get it all done.

"All their hard work, coming to realization, just makes everyone really excited and really, really proud of what we're accomplishing for our city and community," Shluger said.

Before the athletes line up at the line, however, they go to the expo to get their race packets and some goodies. It runs through Friday night.

At the XL Center, runners can register and pick up their race packets. The expo also features more than 50 booths with the latest running technology, apparel, training tips and a lot of free samples.

If people stop by, they'll also be able to meet some Channel 3 personalities such as Mark Zinni and Mark Dixon.

The expo on both Thursday and Friday runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration and packet pickup will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday.

Runners will make their way to the starting line just before 8 a.m. to kick off the marathon, half marathon, relay and 5K.

For more on the race itself, head to the Eversource Hartford Marathon's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.