Frosty start to Friday the 13th, spotty showers possible for Hartford Marathon

A frost advisory was in place for northern Connecticut as temperatures dipped into the 30s in parts of the state.

The advisory is for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties and ran until 8 a.m. on Friday.

"There are some pretty chill temperatures," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Thirty-seven [degrees] is one of the colder spots in Tolland and 38 at Bradley [International Airport in Windsor Locks]."

The record low for Oct. 13 is 27 degrees.

Most of Massachusetts, along with some of upstate New York, New Hampshire and Vermont were also under the frost advisory.

"Other parts of the state will see scattered frost as well. However, this will not be a widespread frost. The larger cities and coastal communities will be spared," said chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the 60s, and mostly sunny skies. It'll be a beautiful autumn day.

"Temperatures are expected to warm up nicely, but in the shade it is going to feel a little cool out there," Haney said. "On the shoreline there is a breeze of 9 to 10 mph that's making it feel a little cooler."

For the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday, runners may have to deal with some scattered showers.

"Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy and a shower or two can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry and the air will turn milder and a little more humid," DePrest said.

Futurecast showed some spotty showers moving into the state after midnight on Saturday.

Sunday will be unseasonably warm with temperatures rising into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

"There is a chance for a passing shower in the morning and perhaps another shower in the late afternoon or evening with the arrival of a cold front," DePrest said.

Looking ahead to Monday, the overnight low going into Tuesday may be in the low-30s.

"It looks like the growing season is going to come to an end," Haney said. "Bring those plants indoors!"

