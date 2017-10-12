'Shooting' comment under investigation at Litchfield school

A comment overheard at a high school in Litchfield has state police investigating.

It happened at Wamogo High School on Wednesday and police began investigating.

According to troopers, a student overheard the phrase "don't come around school tomorrow, there's going to be a shooting."

The comment was made by an unknown student and was overheard by another student.

"It brings back memories of Newtown and you have to take it seriously," said Tom Elliott, who is a parent.

The student at Wamogo, which serves kids from Warren, Morris and Goshen, overheard an unknown student make that remark, they went to school officials, who in turn, went right to state police.

“My kids are going to be ok because I have the police up there,” said Maria Elliott, a parent.

On Thursday, locals saw increased activity at the school that’s home to 550 seventh through 12th graders.

Principal Sabin Loveland wrote a message to all parents assuring them, saying “The investigation has led us to believe that there are no concerns with the safety of our students and that the threat was unsubstantiated.” The principal went on to say “I would like to commend those that brought the possible concern to our attention as well as those that cooperated with our investigation. I would also reiterate the importance of coming forward as quickly as possible when a concern is raised.

The student who made the threat is still unknown, and parents are hoping that the response on Thursday will be a wakeup call for students not to joke around about things like this.

Anyone with information on it is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

