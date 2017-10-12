Naked man found shot 7 times in Bridgeport basement

Jeri Kollock's body was found dead in the basement of a Bridgeport housing complex. (Bridgeport police)

Police in Bridgeport said a man's body was found naked and shot seven times on Wednesday evening.

They said 24-year-old Jeri Kollock appeared to have been high on PCP at the time.

Kollock was found in the basement of Greene homes building 1, according to city officials.

In the stairwell of the building, police said he was forced to strip naked and was robbed of his jewelry.

Kollock was then shot multiple times.

He fled down the stairs of the complex to the basement area where he collapsed. He then dragged himself over to a door where he yelled for help.

However, he died before medics arrived.

Police estimated that the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said they remained on the scene on Thursday morning for their investigation.

There's no word on any suspect.

Police said Kollock's death marked the city's 21st homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-581-5224 or 203-576-TIPS.

