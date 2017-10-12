Several animals seized from Litchfield home

Several animals were seized by police from Litchfield home this week. (CT State Police)

Several pets were seized from a home in Litchfield after reports of "animal neglect," Connecticut State Police said.

On Monday morning, troopers and the Torrington animal control officer were called to "an anonymous complaint about the safety and wellbeing of animals" at 365 Beach St. around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Torrington animal control officer determined that two dogs and a cat were in poor health. Those animals were surrendered to the Torrington Regional Animal Control.

On Wednesday morning, troopers and the Torrington animal control officer seized the following animals from the home:

16 live rabbits

four live adult cats

three live kittens

two dead kittens

five live chickens

Police said those animals seized are currently with the Torrington Animal Control and are under veterinary care.

No arrests have been made at this time.

While the home is on a farm, officials said the farm itself is not the subject of the investigation at this time.

Connecticut State Police said there is "an active investigation" into this home. Torrington Regional Animal Control Officers are assisting in the investigation.

Plainville, Watertown, Woodbury, Naugatuck, Barkhamsted, New Hartford, Winsted and Harwinton animal control officers assisted in this seizure.

