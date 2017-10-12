Police looking for SUV that crashed into school bus

State police are looking for SUV that crashed into school bus in Columbia on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police are looking for a SUV that collided with a school bus in Columbia on Thursday morning.

Police say 15 children were on the bus when it was struck on Route 6 near Edgarton Road at about 8 a.m.

No children were hurt.

Police say the driver of an early 90s, green Ford Explorer fled the scene.

They say the SUV has damage to its right side, including a broken right front window and a damaged side view mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is being asked to call state police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400

