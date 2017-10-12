Police looking for SUV that crashed into school bus - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police looking for SUV that crashed into school bus

By WFSB/AP
COLUMBIA, CT (AP/WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are looking for a SUV that collided with a school bus in Columbia on Thursday morning.

Police say 15 children were on the bus when it was struck on Route 6 near Edgarton Road at about 8 a.m.

No children were hurt.

Police say the driver of an early 90s, green Ford Explorer fled the scene.

They say the SUV has damage to its right side, including a broken right front window and a damaged side view mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is being asked to call state police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400

