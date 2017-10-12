Man in wheelchair hit by delivery truck in Hartford

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a delivery truck while crossing the street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on Garden Street near the Mather Street intersection around 10 a.m. Police said the delivery driver made contact with the man's wheelchair.

The unidentified man in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital with what was called "minor" injuries. The man is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.

