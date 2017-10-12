PD: Firearm seized after Hartford man throws safe in dumpster

A loaded Jennings Arms .25 caliber semi-auto pistol with seven rounds of ammunition was seized off a suspect on Wednesday. (Hartford Police Department)

A Hartford man was arrested on weapons charges after police said he was seen throwing a safe into a dumpster on Wednesday.

Undercover detectives were on a "narcotics surveillance operations" when police said they spotted a man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Jackson, throwing the safe into a private dumpster on Park Street.

Police said Jackson, who is a convicted felon and has 16 previous arrests in Hartford, was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. He was stopped by officers after he committed a motor vehicle violation.

Detectives determined that there was a warrant out of Windsor for Jackson and arrested him.

While arresting Jackson, police said he began to actively resist arrest and there was a "brief struggle." Officers located a loaded Jennings Arms .25 caliber semi-auto pistol with seven rounds of ammunition on Jackson.

Jackson was charged with criminal possession firearm, carrying pistol without a permit, weapons in motor vehicle and interfering with police. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

