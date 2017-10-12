Cocaine bust nets 2 arrests in Groton

Marshall A. Chiaraluce and Brandy Fanning face drug charges after a cocaine bust in the town of Groton. (Groton Town police)

An effort to curb a heroin problem in the town of Groton led to the arrest of two people for dealing cocaine.

According to Groton Town Police, 31-year-old Marshall A. Chiaraluce and 24-year-old Brandy L. Fanning face various drug charges.

Detectives and officers said they executed a search and seizure warrant in an apartment on Chase Oaks Court on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

They were looking into the sale of cocaine.

They said they seized an unspecified amount of cocaine, anabolic steroids, marijuana, xanax, amphetamines and $796 in cash.

Chiaraluce was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Fanning was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Both were released on $5,000 bonds and given court dates of Oct. 25 in New London.

