Masked home invasion suspects sought in West Haven

Three masked men forced their way into a home in West Haven, attacked the people inside and fled with money.

According to police, it happened on Wednesday around 10 p.m. at a home on Alling Street.

Detectives said they are pursuing leads and asking residents to be alert.

They want neighbors to report any suspicious people or activity.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call West Haven police 203-937-3905.

