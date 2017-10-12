Plymouth home hit by car for second time in 2 years

A car crashed into a home in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon, leaving a giant hole in a family's house.

It happened on Route 6 around 2 p.m.

There were no injuries, but what's crazy is that this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

The homeowner, Richard Dill, said his wife was inside the house when the crash happened, and the van nearly hit her. Thankfully they weren't hurt.

"Very, very fortunate," Dill said.

Thursday's crash is the second time in two years that a car has crashed their home, according to the homeowner.

"It's gotten hit twice in two-and-a-half years. Two and a half years ago our porch got hit. And then this time it was the whole house," Dill said.

Route 6 is a Connecticut road and Dill believes the Department of Transportation should step in to make the area safer.

“The state has done nothing about it. With all the complaints that everybody's made including the fire department in town, nobody's done a thing about it somebody's going to get hurt,” Dill said.

DOT Spokesman Kevin Nursic said the DOT only puts up guardrails to make roads safer, not to protect private property.

Dill said he admits most of the crashes have been caused by excessive speed.

“You stand here long enough you'll see people flying up this hill. It's a 25 mile per hour speed limit just below here and they come up here between 50 and 60 a lot. It's a dangerous hill,” Dill said.

He added that he still believes something needs to change. He feels no one should fear fenders flying into their living room.

“I know the state has some budget problems but they need to do something about this before someone gets seriously injured,” Dill said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

