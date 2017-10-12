Newington man charged in wife's murder

A woman's death in Newington is being investigated as a homicide (WFSB)

Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife in Newington last month.

On Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Michael Torbicki Jr., accused of fatally shooting his wife Patricia Torbicki, inside their home on Sept. 21.

He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. He’s expected to appear in court on Friday.

Michael Torbicki Jr. was hospitalized after the shooting, which happened at the couple’s home on Gilbert Road.

Neighbors called Torbicki Jr. a Marine Corp. veteran.

Chief of Police of East Hartford said Michael Torbicki worked as a temporary police dispatcher in 2001 and for only three months.

Patricia Torbicki grew up in Newington.

The couple had a teenage son, but police said he was not home during the incident.

