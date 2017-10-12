Amazon to start hiring for holiday season

Amazon is getting into the holiday hiring spirit.

The online giant says it plans to hire a whopping 120,000 people for the seasonal rush.

Jobs will be added to its 75 fulfillment centers across the United States.

Amazon says thousands of positions added last year were converted into full-time jobs and that trend is expected again.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

