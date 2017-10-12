CT apartment complex to introduce dog DNA testing

Mandatory dog DNA testing is being looked at as an option for a Rocky Hill complex (WFSB)

An apartment complex in Rocky Hill is discussing mandatory dog DNA testing in order to determine who is responsible if dog waste is left on the ground.

Channel 3 spoke with dog owners and property management about the idea.

“I don’t really have a problem with the owner policy, the poop policy if you will,” tenant Virginia Avedisian said.

Many pet owners at the Alterra Apartment Complex on Kensington Lane said they are diligent about picking up after their dogs do their deed.

“Ninety-nine percent of us here pick up after our dog there’s always going to be that one percent that doesn’t,” tenant Dan Dilbeck, who owns Rufus the dog, said.

Bags and receptacles are already provided on the property at Alterra Apartment Complex, but there are those that don’t pick up after their dog.

“If I have to be a responsible dog owner, everyone else should have to be a responsible dog owner,” Avedisian said.

Property management introduced dog DNA testing.

“At Continental Properties, we strive to provide great service and luxurious apartments to our valued tenants. In an effort to improve this experience for all of our residents, we are implementing this new program for dog waste at our communities. This will help us to maintain our high standards of cleanliness at our properties and improve the quality of life for all our residents, both two and four-legged,” Continental Properties Management said in a statement on Thursday.

"When I first heard about this announcement at the meeting the other night because I had never heard of such a thing and yet my sister lives in Miami, she’s a realtor and she claims this is par for the course in Florida, all the associations are doing this,” tenant Michell Richmond said.

“Apparently they take a swab they do a DNA test just like they would any other person or human being or whatever and they send it off and put it into a database and then they get the database from everyone that lives here and then they do a comparison,” Dilbeck said.

A comparison of dogs that is, but there are mixed emotions.

“I thought it was a joke at first and then when they said it was mandatory it kind of made you think,” Dilbeck said.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money, who is going to pay for this too, you’re going around picking up poop and I don’t know,” Richmond said.

The cost is $40 for each dog owner to get the dog entered into the database.

Then if their waste is found on the ground, management said fines could reach over a couple hundred dollars.

Discussions about the deed are still taking place, but management said it would be mandatory for new move-ins starting in November and for existing residents, it would be upon renewal.

“I don’t think they have this down to a science yet that they would be able to determine which dog actually did his business,” Dilbeck said.

Some outspoken dog owners and dogs said they can expect another meeting to convene at the apartment complex in the near future to take care of this business.

