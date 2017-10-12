Crash causing delays on Route 72 west in Plainville

A crash closed part of Route 72 west in Plainville on Thursday afternoon, just before rush hour.

The highway was closed between exits 2 and 1 a little before 5 p.m. As of about 5:15 p.m., one lane had reopened.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

