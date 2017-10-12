Girl Scout of CT CEO confident numbers will stay strong

There’s fallout over the Boy Scouts’ decision to accept girls.

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut has about 32,000 members.

The CEO said with their specially-catered programming for girls, she’s feeling confident their numbers will stay strong.

“We’ve looked at girls for 105 years, we are the expert on girls,” said Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

Seventy percent of congresswomen, all secretaries of state, and even Taylor Swift were all Girl Scouts.

Standing in the Connecticut chapter’s museum, Barneby says the Girl Scouts history is rich in our state.

“We honor our traditions but are excited about all the opportunities and the future for the girls we’re serving today,” Barneby said.

Now that the Boy Scouts will begin recruiting girls next year, Barneby says parents should carefully consider this decision.

“I hope that before parents make those decisions that they look into the programming we offer and the real slant we put on developing self-esteem and confidence for their daughter,” Barneby said.

Many associate the Girl Scouts for their cookie sales, but one parent said the Girl Scout programs are diverse.

The highest honor being the gold award for solving a community problem.

“We did things that the boys did too we did camping outdoors and orienteering and all kinds of things,” said Ann Masella, of North Haven. “Maybe I’m old fashioned but I still prefer that the girls have a separate, a separate place, a separate organization.”

The local Boy Scout executive said in a statement “the Girl Scout program appeals to many girls. The Boy Scouts are focusing on serving our current stakeholder families and those families that will find our programs better meet their family’s needs."

“Any kid should be able to do what they want to do regardless of their gender. That’s such a non-issue in 2017 at least it should be, why should we care. If the kid wants to do boy scouts let them do boy scouts,” said Chuck Chapman, of North Haven.

The Girl Scouts suspect welcoming girls will prove to be a challenging.

“I’m a little bit surprised about this because the challenge they’re going to have is how do they preserve the value of single-gender experience and at the same time have a co-ed environment,” Barneby said.

The CEO also said the Girl Scouts have no intention at this point to accept boys into their programs.

