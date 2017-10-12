Police K9 gets final salute before being laid to rest

Lily the police K9 got a final salute on Thursday before being laid to rest (WFSB)

Officers had a final salute for a state police K9 on Thursday.

Lily served as a Connecticut State Police narcotics dog for nearly a decade and on Thursday her police family came together to say goodbye.

Lily’s badge number 9011 and nine years of her life was dedicated to serving and protecting.

“She sees uniforms and she just goes nuts. She knows a police officer right away and she was so happy to see everyone there with her,” said Deborah Gusto, of Wolcott.

Lily served Troop L in Litchfield and Bradley International Airport.

She was critical in a FedEx drug bust and did many walk-throughs at schools.

Hard to say goodbye but Lily’s owner says it was time for the now 17-year-old retired K9.

“Lily has been sick for quite some time, her quality of life was really going downhill, we decided the best to do for her was to send her over the rainbow and be free,” Gusto said.

Police in Wolcott gave her a proper sendoff to honor the life and service of Lily the police dog.

“She got her head up and she saw the sirens and she knew what was going on. She was very happy and I couldn’t thank them more for everything they did,” Gusto said.

