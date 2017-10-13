Firefighters douse flames at former manufacturing building

Firefighters battled an early morning fire at an old manufacturing building in Hartford.

They were clearing the scene on Homestead Avenue and Kent Street around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The Hartford Fire Department told Channel 3 that it received a call around 1:50 a.m. with a report of heavy flames coming from a building at 267 Homestead Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in an old vacant building. They said the building used to be a manufacturing facility.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

They were able to knock down the flames.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department said they are not using the word "suspicious" to describe the fire, but they are investigating the cause.

The fire marshal and the Eversource power company are assisting.

There were no reports of injuries.

