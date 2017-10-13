Road closures for Eversource Hartford Marathon to begin today

Saturday, thousands of runners and spectators will descend on the capital city for the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

Preparations have been underway to transform Bushnell Park into a hub for athletes and visitors.

Drivers planning to head through the city should be aware of road and highway exit closures on both Friday and Saturday for the event.

Friday, expect Trinity Street between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue to be closed starting at 9 a.m.

Elm Street will be closed between Trinity and Clinton Streets also starting at 9 a.m.

Clinton Street itself will be shut down at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Capitol Avenue between Oak and Hudson streets will be closed starting at midnight.

Also at midnight, Lafayette Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street.

Organizers posted the following closures for state roads in Hartford, starting on Saturday as early as 7:30 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m.:

I-84 east

Exit 48B Capitol Avenue closed from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00a.m.

Exit 48A Asylum Street closed until 12:00 p.m.

Exit 53 East River Drive closed until 10:00 a.m

I-84 west

Exit 54 Founders Bridge eastbound closed. (West bound remains open into downtown Hartford)

Exit 50 Main Street closed until 9:00 a.m.

I-91 south

Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.

Exit 31 State Street closed until 9 a.m.

I-91 north

Exit 32B Trumbull Street closed until 9 a.m.

Route 2 west

Exit 3 Pitkin Street closed until 2 p.m.

Other closures

Route 44 east in West Hartford from Troutbrook Drive to Steele Road until 10 am.

Route 5/15 north East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford police to allow right turns only.

Conlin Whitehead Hwy inbound will be closed at Columbus Blvd.

More information on the road situation, which includes closures in West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor, can be read on HartfordMarathon.com.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

