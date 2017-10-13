Greenwich businessman jumps into the race for CT governor

Could Connecticut have another Tom Foley or Linda McMahon in local politics?

Greenwich businessman David Stemerman has entered the race for governor by donating nearly $2 million of his own money.

The Republican runs a hedge fund and according to filings with the state, he poured in $1.8 million into his campaign.

His treasurer is the only other donor.

Channel 3 reached out to Stemerman, but through a spokesman, he declined to be interviewed.

Also, calls seeking information about the candidate were not returned.

