CCSU steps up patrol after alleged abduction near campus

Central Connecticut State University and New Britain Police are stepping up patrols on campus after reports arose of 16-year-old girl was kidnapped near Stanley Street.

Police said the abduction took place on Stanley Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. The 16-year-old female victim told police she was forced into a car and asked to "perform a sexual act."

The suspect, who identified himself as Edwin to the victim, was described by police "as a heavy set Hispanic male with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a pencil-thin beard." The vehicle involved in the alleged abduction was described as a late model, green BMW 3 with tinted windows and possibly a breathalyzer ignition locking system.

The victim, who was not a CCSU student, was spotted by a university police officer patrolling the Belvedere Plaza encountered, spokesperson Mark McLaughlin said.

The victim told police that she "was able to free herself from the car and run to a friend’s home for assistance." She was able to file a police report with the New Britain Police Department.

On Saturday, police said after an investigation, they determined that this incident was not random and that the teen knew the alleged suspect. Police said she willingly got into the car. The teen then exited the car after refusing his request.

New Britain resident, Craig Schmitt told Eyewitness News that he has lived between CCSU campus and the Saint Francis Assisi Church for more than 3 decades.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood, you got a park across the street, it's absolutely gorgeous," said Schmitt. "to actually hear that there was an abduction right next door to my house was very scary."

After the report, CCSU police warned its patrolling officers to keep an eye out and New Britain police "will be stepping up patrols in the area of Stanley Street."

The university urged students to be careful when walking alone and report anything suspicious.

"CCSU Police will provide additional patrol coverage to this area, but please be advised to use caution nonetheless. Report any suspicious activity at once," McLaughlin said in a message to students.

Initial reports were that the victim was a student; however, that was corrected by Friday night. McLaughlin said the victim has no connection to the university.

If arrest made, police said the suspect could face kidnapping, sexual assault, risk of injury charges among others.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131. People can leave anonymous tips by calling 860-826-3199 or clicking here.

