5 busted for prostitution at 3 Wallingford spas

These items were seized when five women were busted for prostitution at three Wallingford spas. (Wallingford police)

Five women were arrested as part of simultaneous prostitution busts at three spas in Wallingford.

Police said Wenying Zheng, Jin Hua Li, Xue Qin Wei, Hua Hua, Wu Xingzhen were charged after a months-long investigation into complaints of illegal sexual acts.

The locations included the King Spa on Main Street, Sunny Spa on North Colony Road and the Joanne Spa also on North Colony Road.

Search warrants were obtained through Meriden Superior Court and were executed at the three spas at the same time on Thursday.

Police said they seized a number of items from within the businesses that were used for the illegal activities.

The items included refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, mattresses, massage tables, shower tables, interior/exterior signage, towels, sheets, furniture, computers and cash.

Wenying and Jin, both of Flushing, NY, were arrested at the King Spa and charged with prostitution and unlicensed massage. They were released on $2,500 bonds and given a court date of Oct. 26.

Xue, also of Flushing, NY, was arrested at the Sunny Spa on similar charges. Her bond was also $2,500. She's due in court on Oct. 26.

Hua and Wu were taken into custody at the Joanna Spa. They were charged with prostitution, permitting prostitution and unlicensed massage.

Their bonds were $5,000 and their court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 13.

