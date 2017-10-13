1 in custody, 1 on loose after armed robbery in Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Westbrook on Friday morning.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Denny's, which is located at 28 Flat Rock Pl., around 11:30 a.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The suspects, who were two black men, were last seen at the rest area on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Madison, according to state police. Troopers, police officers and K9 teams are searching the area.

Police said one suspect was in custody while one was still on the loose.

BOLO 2 blk male suspects 10/13 1130am Westbrook Denny’s parking lot armed robbery. Males last seen I95 sb Madison rest area. Call 911 w/info pic.twitter.com/2dRl01ZmHc — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2017

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. Connecticut State Police said they would keep all calls and texts confidential.

