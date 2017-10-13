Man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman he followed off a bus in Vernon

Police said a 25-year-old Vernon man faces sexual assault charges after police said he followed a woman off a bus and tried to sexually assault her. (WFSB)

An attempted sexual attempt on Thursday night in Vernon has prompted police in both New Haven and Hartford for a suspect who police said may be connected to other cases.

Saige Yarde-Douglas, 25, faces first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree stalking and third-degree assault charges.

Police said they were first notified by a caller who said a woman had been crying for help from an apartment complex on Talcottville Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they said they learned from the victim that Yard-Douglas followed her off of a CTtransit bus. She said when she was in a dark part of the complex, he attacked her from behind. She said Yarde-Douglas said he had a gun and told the victim that he didn't want to hurt her. The victim said she continued to struggle.

A person in another unit of the complex opened a window upon hearing the commotion and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect. The neighbor yelled at Yarde-Douglas, which caused him to flee.

"Our patrol officer apprehended him as he was fleeing the scene," said Vernon Police Lieutenant William Meier. "So, real good job to the officer last night."

A search with a K9 unit produced an open condom wrapper and the condom in the direction the suspect had fled. Police said he was unarmed at the time.

Following a court appearance on Friday, Yarde-Douglas was held on a $750,000 bond. He is also required to wear a GPS monitor, according to court officials.

