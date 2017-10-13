Marathon Saturday looks a bit wet, but a warm up is on the way

Following Friday's chilly start, Saturday looks to be a bit wet.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said runners for the Eversource Hartford Marathon may have a bit of shower activity to contend with when the race starts on Saturday morning.

"Clouds will generally be on the increase later [Friday night] and [Friday] evening," Dixon said. "Isolated showers will be possible overnight and throughout the day [Saturday]."

Temperatures for Saturday will start in the low-to-mid 50s then peak in the 70s.

As of Friday afternoon's forecast, scattered showers may be what to expect for the race and beyond.

"Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be between 75 and 80," Dixon said. "Showers could move through the state Sunday night with a cold front."

Monday into Tuesday could be another cold night with lows in the 30s.

