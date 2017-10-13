Teenager struck by bus near high school in Meriden

SLIDESHOW: Photos after a teenager was hit by a bus in front of a high school in Meriden on Friday afternoon.

A teenager was struck by a bus near Platt High School in Meriden on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a bus in front of a high school in Meriden on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck near Platt High School, which is located at 220 Coe Ave, around 3 p.m.

Police said a student at Wilcox Technical High School was crossing the street on a skateboard when he was run over. A second bus was parked near the crosswalk and may have impeded the student's view.

"The school bus driver in the smaller bus there actually struck the student with the left front end of her bus partially rolled over his ankle with the tire," Meriden Police Lt. Thomas Cossette said.

Police said the teenager suffered serious injuries to both of his legs and his head. Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene and airlifted the teenager to the hospital in Hartford.

Both of the buses were full of students from both high schools during the crash, but they are all OK.

Cossette said the crash is still under investigation. Cossette added one of the nearby schools does have video of the incident which should help them figure out exactly what happened.

The driver has been cooperating with police.

Wilcox Technical High School is located near Platt High School.

