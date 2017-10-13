Police trying to locate missing 14-year-old girl from New Britain

Jahaira Green was reported missing on Friday. (New Britain Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from New Britain.

Jahaira Green was reported missing by the New Britain Police Department on Friday.

Green was described as 5'2" and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of the words "ana" on her right wrist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.