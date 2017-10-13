A 9-year-old boy has died after a house fire in Meriden on Monday morning.

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Meriden on Monday (WFSB)

Police have identified the boy killed in a house fire in Meriden on Monday, which police say was intentionally set.

The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a Meriden house fire earlier this week is progressing in her recovery, according to police.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on Davis Street in Meriden. (WFSB photo)

Mother of child killed in Meriden fire still recovering

SLIDESHOW: Photos after a mother was charged with murder in the death of 8-year-old after a Meriden house fire in November.

Mother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old after Meriden house fire

Mother charged with murder of 8-year-old after Meriden house fire

Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was arrested in North Carolina after a fire in Meriden left an 8-year-old dead. (Gaston Country Sheriff's Office)

A mother was arrested on Friday afternoon in North Carolina following a house fire in Meriden that left her 8-year-old dead.

Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was charged with murder and second-degree arson.

The arrest of Ziolkowski comes after a house fire at 13 Davis St. on Nov. 14 last year.

Inside the home, was Ziolkowski's child, 8-year-old Elijah Ziolkowski. He was found dead.

During their investigation, the cause of the death for Ziolkowski's child was ruled homicidal asphyxia and investigators determined that the fire was arson.

Elijah Ziolkowski is a student at Israel Putnam Elementary School.

Israel Putnam Elementary School Principal Enza Adamcewicz previously told Eyewitness News the boy, who was known as "Eli" to his classmates, has been with the school district since kindergarten.

"Loved Legos, loved star wars, you're typically 8-year-old boy, but very well known and very well liked," Adamcewicz said previously. "Sharing good memories of him in their class, and the time he made them laugh and they've made cards and helps them through the grieving process."

Since the fire, Ziolkowski was living in the State of North Carolina. She was taken into custody by members of the Bessemer City Police Department around 12:15 p.m.

Ziolkowski is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

