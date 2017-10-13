Connecticut State Police have arrested nine hospital staff members following allegations of abuse.

Nine men were arrested following abuse allegations (CVH/WFSB)

Eight staff members from the Connecticut Valley Hospital charged with abusing a patient were in court on Thursday.

Channel 3 has obtained the warrants that lead to the arrests of nine employees after an abuse scandal at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Nine employees face criminal charges and 31 are on paid leave.

6 more employees on leave in CVH abuse investigation

Six more Connecticut Valley Hospital Whiting Forensic Division workers have been put on administrative leave for not reporting patient abuse.

A CVH spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and additional administrative action may be taken.

A spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services told Eyewitness News these workers are on leave for failing to report on the abuse of a patient.

Previously, Eyewitness News has reported nine workers were arrested and are accused of abusing a patient. All nine employees are accused of kicking or poking patients and some are accused of going much further. To see their mugshots, click here.

According to the arrest warrant, the worst of the abuse was caught on surveillance cameras.

The Whiting Forensic Division in Middletown is a maximum-security psychiatric hospital for patients who have committed heinous crimes.

