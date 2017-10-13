Missing 78-year-old man from Plainville found

A Silver Alert was issued for Richard Politis on Friday. (PLAINVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Police have located a 78-year-old man from Plainville that went missing on Friday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Richard Politis on Friday, but was cancelled hours later.

Politis was described by police as 6'1" and weighs 200 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. There as no clothing description for him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.