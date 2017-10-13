Students ask “What are you grateful for?” in Old Lyme

The students at Shoreline Elementary School in Old Lyme are learning to practice gratitude on Friday morning, by asking, “what are you grateful for?” (WFSB)

Teachers and students are participating in the “Look for the Good” project throughout this school, in which everyone is encouraged to appreciate the things in their life that bring them joy. When a member of the Shoreline Elementary School sees a colorful paper spot in the hallways, it’s a checkpoint and reminder to stop and practice gratitude.

“It’s going to help improve people’s moods and it’s going to turn out to be a great year,” said 5th grader, Ada Laconti.

The administrators said the project encourages student growth, and kindness.

“You start off with very simple things that they are grateful for and then by the end of the two weeks you really see them grow in what they are grateful for so we can’t wait to see that as well,” said educator Nila Kaczor.

The project launched 6 years ago, and now schools across the country, and over 44,000 students nationwide, practice expressing gratitude every day.

“I think it’s also inspiring to make kids grateful for more things,” said 5th grader, Anna Eichholz.

The project’s founder, Anne Kubitsy, told Eyewitness News, the project’s reaches are immeasurable.

“What’s really powerful about this project is that the children are inspiring adults, their parents, their grandparents, their family members to be kinder to one another,” said Kubitsky.

By the end of the year, the school’s gratitude wall will be filled with notes and messages of gratitude.

“I’m grateful for my family because they love me,” said 5th grader, Audrey Spiegel.

