Newington field hockey team runs marathon for family of woman killed

The Newington girls’ field hockey team is running in Saturday’s Hartford Marathon, Charity 5k to raise donations to help a late Newington woman’s family after her tragic passing.

Head Field Hockey coach, Veronica Underwood-Grubin, told Eyewitness News that originally having the field hockey team running the 5k Hartford was a bonding experience for the team, but now Underwood-Grubin said they are raising donations to assist the family with expenses and college savings for the late Patricia “Patti” Procaccini-Torbicki’s son, Donovan.

Procaccini-Torbicki was found dead in her Gilbert Street home in Newington on September 21st, shot in the head and leg, by her husband, now a suspect for the murder. The Newington community came together to hold a vigil for Procaccini-Torbicki the following Sunday.

Underwood-Grubin described the efforts to heal put forth by the Newington community.

“It’s going to be amazing, overall, just for the cause, and just everybody getting together. We’re all going to be wearing purple in her honor. It was her favorite color.”

Newington High School junior, and field hockey team member, Amber Miller also plans to run in the race on Saturday, but she said the reason she is running hits very close to home.

“Especially because it’s for my cousin, I’m super excited and my team is excited to run along with Donovan, Patti’s son, so it’s great to all come together,” said Miller.

Miller told Eyewitness News that her aunt, Patti, “was a loving person, always there for people, and always put herself aside and put everyone else before her, and she loved Donovan with her whole heart.”

The Charity 5k is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning at intersection of Buckingham and Washington Street, in Hartford. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.