All Waste Inc garbage trucks line up along Hartford Marathon route

As runners and crews prepare themselves for Saturday morning’s Hartford Marathon, All Waste garbage trucks and crews will be providing an extra layer of security.

This year, athletes and fans will notice several garbage trucks along with the drivers lining the marathon route, but not as one would expect, the trucks are not providing maintenance, but security.

Manager of “All Waste” in Hartford, Russell Lallier told Eyewitness News that while he always loved the Hartford Marathon, he said he never expected to get a call from the Deputy Chief of Police, Brian Foley, to assist in the protection.

“He basically said, ‘Hey, listen Russ, we are looking for your assistance.’ I said, ‘you're calling the trash guy for assistance? What do you need?’” joked Lallier.

But, Deputy Chief Foley explained that other large cities have recently been using garbage trucks to secure marathon routes by providing a large, nearly immovable barrier.

Lallier said he responded with, “it was an immediate ‘yes,’ we'll help out whatever we have to do.”

The idea was born after several large scale attacks in which criminals used vehicles to target large crowds, such as in Nice, France, or Barcelona, Spain.

“I just think with everything that we have going on in the world United States,” said Lallier. “To provide a certain level of security for people, especially in the city of Hartford where we are based, is definitely a high priority for us.”

While Lallier said he is not sure where the trucks will be stationed, the drivers will arrive around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and station wherever police need them.

“We're just happy to do our part and help out,” said Lallier. “It just gives people a peace of mind -- spectators, fans, racers, knowing that they've got these 45 thousand pound trucks with the containers in the back.”

