Fire causes major damage to former elementary school in Bristol

A fire has caused extensive property damage to the former O'Connell Elementary School in Bristol on Saturday night.

The Bristol Police Department said they received 911 calls around 1:08 a.m. reporting a fire at 120 Park Street where officers found a "large-scale, working structure fire."

The Bristol Fire Department said they battled the blaze for several hours. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined while this incident remains under investigation by the Bristol Fire Marshal and Bristol Police.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860) 584-3000.

