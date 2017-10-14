Hartford man dies three days after shooting

A 25-year-old Hartford man has died after he was shot Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Whitmore Street.

The man was identified as Allen Cox. He was taken to the hospital on Saturday where he was in critical condition.

Police said he died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Hartford police.

