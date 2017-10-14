PD: Reported abduction near CCSU was false

Central Connecticut State University and New Britain Police are stepped up patrols on campus after reports that a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped near Stanley Street. (WFSB)

Police in New Britain have released more information about an alleged abduction reported near Central Connecticut State University on Thursday.

Initially, police said an abduction was reported on Stanley Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old female told police she was forced into a car by a male suspect and asked to "perform a sexual act."

CCSU police had even stepped up patrols after the report.

On Saturday, police said after an investigation, they learned that this was not a random act and that the teen and the alleged suspect know each other.

Police said the teen willingly accepted a ride from the male. The teen then exited the car after refusing his request.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

