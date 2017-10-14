Wolcott police seek two armed robbery suspects

Police in Wolcott are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused in a liquor store robbery. (Wolcott Police)

On Friday, police said two armed men walked into the North End Liquor Store on Wolcott Road.

They robbed the store’s clerk at gunpoint and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police obtained surveillance video of what happened and were able to get a photo of a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-879-1414.

