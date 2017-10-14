Traffic stop leads to manhunt in Westport

A traffic stop led to a manhunt in Westport on Saturday morning.

Officers pulled over a car on Bridge Street around 11 a.m. When the driver was asked to exit the car, he ran away from officers on foot.

Police said the man dropped a gun as he ran away, and as a precaution police established a perimeter in the area and alerted residents via the Code Red system.

Officers from other towns responded to the area as well to help with the search.

Around noon, police found the suspect in a shed of a backyard on Keyser Road.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There is no longer a threat to the community, and police are now investigating the man’s identity and his reason for fleeing from police.

