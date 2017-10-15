Police investigation in New Haven

A police investigation is underway in New Haven.
The investigation is taking place in the area of Hamilton and St. John Street near the Score's Gentleman's Club.
New Haven Police have taped off the area near the club and are still investigating what happened.
Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.